Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 13115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Adamera Minerals alerts:

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Adamera Minerals

In other Adamera Minerals news, Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.