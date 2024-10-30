Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,298,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,508,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,178,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,097,000 after purchasing an additional 691,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,100,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,708 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

