Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Acquires 7,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 5.4% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10,634.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,434 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,219,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,158 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $351,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,062 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.