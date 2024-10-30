Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lessened its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $361.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $372.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

