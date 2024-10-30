Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. 308,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,412,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.63 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426,580 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

