Ade LLC Acquires 51,981 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ade LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. 4,181,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

