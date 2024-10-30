Ade LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.28.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,878,937. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

DHR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,036. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $188.75 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

