Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 80 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.82. The company has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $25,857,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.