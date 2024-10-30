Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at about $171,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.