Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $16,329,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $331.21 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $340.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.53 and its 200-day moving average is $296.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

View Our Latest Report on CMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.