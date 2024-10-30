Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $524.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.29 and a twelve month high of $540.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.