Aerodrome Finance Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $203.86 million and $24.17 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,376,584.17761 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.27571248 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $25,053,747.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

