Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 178.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.