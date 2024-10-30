Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,335,585.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $1,020,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

