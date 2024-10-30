Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alamo Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.49. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $158.16 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALG

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,421.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.