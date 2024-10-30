Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.03. 459,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,884. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allison Transmission

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.