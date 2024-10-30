Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

GOOG stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,262,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,565,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

