Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 186,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 328,166 shares.The stock last traded at $95.18 and had previously closed at $97.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Amedisys by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amedisys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

