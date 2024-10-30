American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.450-10.620 EPS.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
