American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.56 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.450-10.620 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.99 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 121.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,177.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.