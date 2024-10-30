Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Ames National Stock Performance
ATLO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.50.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
