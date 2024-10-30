Ames National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Ames National Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ATLO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.50.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
