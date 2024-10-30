Ames National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Ames National Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATLO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 4,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Ames National has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

About Ames National

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

