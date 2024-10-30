AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.02 and a 52 week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

