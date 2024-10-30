AMI Asset Management Corp Has $714,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMI Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 64.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

