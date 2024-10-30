AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,604 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,572,000 after acquiring an additional 456,674 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after acquiring an additional 132,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.