AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 5,036 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $42,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.71 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

