AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $957.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $890.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.19. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.21, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $564.90 and a one year high of $979.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

