Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,002.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.