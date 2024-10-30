Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCOW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 1,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $28.73.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

