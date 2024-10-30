ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.
