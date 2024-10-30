Analysts Set Expectations for ATS’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.
ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
Shares of ATS opened at C$41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.36.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
