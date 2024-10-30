Analysts Set Expectations for ATS’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS opened at C$41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59. ATS has a 1 year low of C$33.47 and a 1 year high of C$60.01. The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.36.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.