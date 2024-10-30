AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT Raised to $33.00 at UBS Group

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 19.5 %

ANAB stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 541,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 74.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

