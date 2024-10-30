Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to Hold at UBS Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.95. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,607.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

