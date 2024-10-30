Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.47 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00036325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

