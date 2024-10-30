Ardelyx (ARDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ardelyx to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.73%. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ardelyx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx Stock Up 1.9 %

ARDX stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARDX

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,485.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,479 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,485.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 20,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $123,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,012. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,213. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.