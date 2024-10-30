Ariston Services Group Buys Shares of 1,412 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 515.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 155,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

COF stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 210,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $167.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

