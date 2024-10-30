Ariston Services Group Takes $318,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %
PH traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.51. 100,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,772. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $646.60.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
