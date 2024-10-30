ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $22.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $692.43. 1,301,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,940. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.68. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $593.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

