Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Shares Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 566,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 315,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.14.

About Aston Bay

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires and explores resource properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for copper, silver, zinc, gold, cobalt, lead, base metals, and precious metal deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

