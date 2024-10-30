AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $71.40. Approximately 1,006,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,979,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,588,000 after buying an additional 134,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

