Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in October

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,534,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 433,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth approximately $7,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.