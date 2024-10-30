Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.60 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 77.60 ($1.01), with a volume of 575699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.34 ($1.00).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.33. The company has a market cap of £116.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

Featured Articles

