ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Acquired by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. ATS makes up about 0.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ATS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ATS by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

ATS Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.17. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Featured Stories

