Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 781 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $201.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

