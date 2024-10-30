Avitas Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after purchasing an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $548.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.19 and a 200 day moving average of $545.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.02 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.