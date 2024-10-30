Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

