Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $715.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $808.07 and its 200 day moving average is $902.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $582.48 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

