Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40-5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.50 billion. Avnet also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
