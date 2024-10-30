AvocadoCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142,295.50 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $142,295.50 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,138.53 or 0.01576370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

