B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for PMT Earnings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 53.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PMT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Get Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,607.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 346,358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 781.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 224,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 198,688 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 161,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 223.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 160,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 159,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,087.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.