Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.
Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a net margin of 50.16% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $352.64 million during the quarter.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- What is a Dividend King?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.